The crash oncurred on Onga Rd around 5.30am, between Gibbon and Mangahoe Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been flown to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries after a crash near Hunterville on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Ongo Rd, 13km from Hunterville, at about 5.30am.

A Police spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the person was trapped and was extracted.

One lane was closed initially but was reopened around 7am.