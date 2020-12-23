Spate of crashes in Whanganui region overnight

The car with three people in it went through a fence on a bend and rolled 50-70 metres down a steep bank. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services have been busy over the past 24 hours responding to several motor vehicle accidents.

Just before 4pm on Wednesday FENZ was called to a minor four-vehicle motor accident just south of Sanson. Crews helped clear the road and assisted police with traffic control.

There were no reported injuries.

At 3.50am on Thursday a car rolled down a bank on Kauangaroa Rd, north of Fordell.

The car with three people in it went through a fence on a bend and rolled 50-70 metres down a steep bank.

Two people managed to walk up to the road. One person in a serious condition was taken to hospital. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) did a line rescue and brought the person up by stretcher.

At around 6.15am on Thursday a vehicle rolled on State Highway 1 between Battley Rd and Te Kupua Rd, near Mangaweka.

There were no injuries but the northbound lane was blocked for a time.

At 7.20am on Thursday a car crashed into a ditch between Gorge Rd and Rauma Rd just south of Taihape.

Everyone was out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived. FENZ responded as there was a report of smoke coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.