Rescue helicopter dispatched after crash on State Highway 4

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched after a "serious incident" on State Highway 4. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to a serious incident on State Highway 4, near Mangamahu on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed they were notified of a single-vehicle crash north of the intersection with Te Rimu Rd at 1.27pm.

SH4 MANGAMAHU, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI - CRASH - 1:50PM

We have received reports of a crash on #SH4 north of the intersection with Te Rimu Road. Please follow directions from services on-site. We will provide an update when further information is available. ^EW pic.twitter.com/YwKS1MdmsU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) December 23, 2020

According to police, one person was injured in the crash. A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

The condition of the patient is not yet known.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road may be blocked temporarily while the scene is cleared.

St John has been contacted for comment.