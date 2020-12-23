Rescue helicopter dispatched after crash on State Highway 4

Emergency services were called to a serious incident on State Highway 4, near Mangamahu on Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirmed they were notified of a single-vehicle crash north of the intersection with Te Rimu Rd at 1.27pm.
According to police, one person was injured in the crash. A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.
The condition of the patient is not yet known.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road may be blocked temporarily while the scene is cleared.
St John has been contacted for comment.