Quieter roads in Whanganui but message from police remains the same

There hasn't been a spike in drink driving levels in Whanganui over the holiday season so far. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police say aside from a "bit of a spate" of crashes just before Christmas, there have been very few automobile accidents in Whanganui so far this festive season.

"There were a couple of quite nasty crashes on State Highway 4, where we suspect people have fallen asleep at the wheel," Sergeant Colin Wright, head of the Whanganui Road Policing Group, said.

"One person was very lucky to come away with their life, to be honest.

"Up until this point though, and long may it continue, I'm very pleased with how things have gone."

Whanganui police have been breath testing all motorists they've pulled over in recent weeks, and the number of people caught driving under the influence had been "pretty average" for the time of year, Wright said.

"There hasn't been a spike in people drink driving, that we've caught anyway. That's also very pleasing.

"There have been a few instances where people have probably been caught speeding around town just because the roads are quieter but, having said that, it hasn't resulted in any crashes or carnage.

"That's the difficult thing to prove though, what you actually prevent. We're out there stopping people speeding and making sure they're wearing a seatbelt, but you never know what you've prevented."

Despite the traditionally quieter roads in the area around New Year's Eve, Wright said motorists should remain vigilant.

"So far, things are good. Traffic is light and people are, on the whole, behaving well.

"Even if the roads are lighter and quieter, keep the speed down, and don't drink and drive. If you're going to drink, get someone else to drive."

There would be "a lot of police" on duty on New Year's Eve, breath testing and monitoring traffic, Wright said.

"Historically, people tend to leave Whanganui and go elsewhere for New Year, and I don't there's anything huge planned in town.

"We've been good and, touch wood, let's hope it continues."