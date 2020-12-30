Whanganui has a lucky start to the new year with a warm and dry spell

Break out the togs and fishing rods as Whanganui enjoys some fine first days of the new year. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui weather forecast is fine for the final day of the year and favourable for outdoor New Year celebrations tonight.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said Whanganui is one of the luckier parts of the country while some others will have a wet start to 2021.

"Whanganui will have ideal weather for barbecues or for heading to the beach or river," he said.

"It will be fine and warm with light winds."

A high of 23C is forecast for today with an overnight low of 11C and the warm weather is set to continue for the first day of 2021.

"A high of 23C is also forecast for Friday, although it is likely to be cloudy," Best said.

"There is the possibility of a shower in the afternoon with developing northwesterly winds but it will stay warm with an overnight low of 15C forecast."

A high of 21C is forecast for Saturday with cloudy periods and afternoon showers.

Sunday will be wet with showers increasing in the afternoon although it will remain warm with a high of 22C.

"Overnight temperatures in Whanganui will remain mild with lows of 12C to 13C," Best said.

"Monday will see just one or two showers and very little wind."

Best said Whanganui had recorded some heavy rainfall during December, which has provided welcome soil moisture content.

"The heaviest rainfall for the month was recorded at Whanganui Airport on December 9 when there was 30.6mm and there was 28.6 recorded on December 8," he said.

"The latest Whanganui temperatures are about average for this time of year while they have been quite low during most of December."

The first week of January is forecast to be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-20s and overnight lows of 12C to 14C.