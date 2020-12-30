Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club to end the year in smashing style

Kaelin Mooney took out the Charlie Berntsen Trophy in his first season in stockcars. Photo / Supplied

2020 has been a difficult year for many, so the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club has decided to end the year in smashing style.

Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway will roar into life at 4pm today (Thursday) for a New Year's Party with a difference.

Heading the card is the annual running of the Charlie Berntsen Trophy for Stockcars.

Charlie Berntsen was the original legend of Stockcar racing, and there are enough stories of his exploits on and off the track to fill a book.

The late Charlie Berntsen, with the trophy that bears his name. Photo / Supplied

More than anything though, Charlie was quick to understand that bums on seats translated to pounds in the pocket (and later dollars), and that the key to attracting a crowd was to entertain them.

Charlie was the ultimate entertainer in a career that spanned more than 20 years, the highlight of which was winning the New Zealand Stockcar title at a packed Oceanview Speedway in early 1982.

In the years prior to his untimely death in October 2015, Charlie was the patron of the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club. But the Club had already further honoured him several years earlier with a trophy named in his honour.

More than 30 cars had already entered this year's Charlie at the time of writing, with more entries expected.

Topping the bill are last year's winner Kaelin Mooney (26V) and his father Dion (6V), a two-time winner of the unique trophy.

Other locals in with a chance include Mark Johnston (78V), Callum Sturzaker (15V), Blair Lockett (89V) and former 1NZ Gerry Linklater (98V).

A number of Palmerston North, Stratford and Hawke's Bay cars have entered, while the father-and-son team of Les Hepworth (22M) and Hayden Hepworth (922M) will also be in attendance.

"Big Bad" Charlie was Les' hero growing up, and he has always raced under one of the numbers Charlie made famous, 22. Hepworth is a regular attendee at this meeting.

It's not all about winning, however, and there are plenty of drivers in the field who can stir things up in the best Charlie Berntsen tradition.

The second feature is the West Coast Streetstocks, where drivers will be hoping for better weather after the event was cancelled in each of the last two seasons.

More than 20 cars from all over the North Island have entered today's event, and some robust racing can be expected.

The Streetstocks will race for the championship over three heats, one of which will be raced in the opposite direction to the normal race flow, adding to the potential for mayhem.

Completing the programme will be Production Saloons and Ministocks, while the ever-popular Classic Stockcars are a late addition to the show.

The pit gate opens at 1pm, public gates at 2.30pm and racing will start at 4pm sharp.

It promises to be an entertaining, smashing end to a frustrating year.