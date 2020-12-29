Emergency services at shed fire in Hylton St, Whanganui

The cause of the fire is unknown and it has been deemed suspicious.

Emergency services are attending a suspicious fire in a shed at a property in Hylton St, Aramoho.

Fire and Emergency Whanganui was notified of the fire around 9:30am on Wednesday and two fire engines responded to the call.

Senior station officer Bryan Coskerie said the scene was fully involved when they arrived.

"It was quite involved when we arrived, but we got it under control quickly."

Coskerie said there was no obvious cause of the fire.

"It's been determined as suspicious. There's no obvious cause, so the police have been notified."

Fire crews were called to the Hylton St property about 9.30am.

Property owner Selwyn Ponga-Davis said he was in the kitchen when he noticed the fire.

"Me and my niece were doing dishes and we saw a fire so I looked at the hangi pit," Ponga-Davis said.

"There was no fire there and then I saw the shed. It used to be a gardening shed. There's no chemicals or gas in there, so no idea how it started.

"We've just cleaned it out recently too."