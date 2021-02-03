Dublin St-Victoria Ave intersection upgrade features first for Whanganui riders, walkers

The new intersection will improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians alike. Photo / Bevan Conley

The recently upgraded Victoria Ave and Dublin St intersection features the first joint pedestrian-cyclist crossing in Whanganui.

This means cars turning left out of Dublin St into Victoria Ave, heading north, will have to give way to cyclists as well as pedestrians.

"Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has only recently sanctioned this use. The crossing has the same legal status as all other pedestrian crossings," Whanganui District Council's active transport facilitator, Norman Gruebsch, said.

Bright green paint on the road indicates cycling lanes, and advanced stop boxes allow cyclists to wait at traffic lights in front of vehicles. These help to keep cyclists more visible.

"It's a very busy intersection, especially when school is starting and finishing. A lot of students travel along Dublin St and Victoria Ave to get to and from school," Gruebsch said.

"Students now have several options for safe crossing, whichever direction they are approaching the intersection."

Funding came from the council's road maintenance budget with assistance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Similar safety measures were put in place at another busy intersection - the corner of Victoria Ave and Glasgow St - when the lights there were upgraded.

There is also a newly installed pedestrian refuge on London St/State Highway 3 which completes the last piece of Te Tuaiwi Pathway and links with the London St/Great North Rd pathway. Norman Gruebsch said the last section of the London Street Pathway is due to be completed this month.

Gruebsch said these new pieces of infrastructure were part of a growing network of shared pathways and cycling paths in Whanganui.