Whanganui set for long weekend of warm and dry weather

Whanganui is set for a warm and dry Waitangi weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for another long weekend of warm and dry weather as most of the country experiences a calm spell over the next seven days.

MetService Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Whanganui was looking incredibly dry heading into the long weekend and even leading into next week.

"The next good chance for any wet weather is around next Wednesday and even at that time scale it could be pushed out a wee bit further," Ferris told the Chronicle.

"It's a bit of a dynamic situation with a low-pressure system forming in the Tasman Sea, and it's looking like it edges closer and closer over New Zealand, but we're not sure exactly when it makes landfall."

"But until that point, the city is looking at pretty decent weather."

Ferris said the temperatures over the next week were looking fairly decent too, with temperatures around the early to mid-20s looking like the standard.

"Whanganui has been around the mid-20s over the last few days. The temperatures drop back a little bit on Friday, down to around 21. But the city will be back up to the mid-20s by the long weekend,"

"Over the next couple of days, it looks like there might be some breezes on Thursday, but even then it turns around and it looks like Whanganui isn't going to get too much wind."

Ferris added the conditions across the rest of the country were looking much the same, with some minor rain on the East Coast.

"Most of the country looks to remain settled. The places that will seem to see the most weather are the Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, but even then, it's pretty feeble."

On Saturday, Whanganui is looking at a high of 23C, rising to 24C on both Sunday and Monday.