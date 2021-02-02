Horizons Region transport plan out for consultation

The Regional Land Transport Plan sets out roading and other transport priorities. Photo / Bevan Conley

Residents are being asked for their views on a high-level policy for transport across the Horizons region.

The draft Regional Land Transport Plan for the next 10 years sets out what is most important for getting around the region - better connectivity, safety, less carbon emitted and routes more resilient to climate change.

It includes a table of work for which funding has already been agreed, including improvements to State Highway 4 through the Parapara and the new route bypassing the Manawatū Gorge, Te Ahu a Turanga.

The last Regional Land Transport Plan was made six years ago, guided by the priorities of a National-led government. Those were mainly "roads, roads, roads", Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said.

The current Government's priorities have shifted toward resilience against climate change, reducing emissions and protecting the environment. But there are still plenty of road projects - usually ones that have been planned for years and now reach the stage of action.

Along with those roads, the plan seeks to make other ways of getting around and moving goods more attractive, such as walking and cycling, public transport by bus and train, and new ways to move freight.

The Government's National Land Transport Fund pays for most rail and all state highway work. Local authorities and others can put up other work for funding, and only those in a Regional Land Transport Plan and the National Land Transport Programme will get it.

The draft plan was agreed to by the Regional Transport Committee. It is chaired by Keedwell and consists of another Horizons councillor, the region's seven mayors, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency representative and specialist advisors.

Submissions on the plan can be made from February 9 to March 17, and hearings will be held on April 8 and 9. More information is available at www.horizons.govt.nz