Whanganui violinist Hideki Yutoku will play a local concert before leaving to join the New Zealand National Youth Orchestra. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui violinist Hideki Yutoku will play a local concert before leaving to join the New Zealand National Youth Orchestra. Photo / Supplied

A young Whanganui violinist has earned a distinction that few can aspire to and he will be playing for a local audience next week.

Japan-born Whanganui Collegiate School year 13 student Hideki Yutoku has accepted a place in the New Zealand National Youth Orchestra - the highest achievement possible for a young musician in this country.

Yutoku will be playing in the first violin section at concerts in Wellington and Christchurch during the July holidays in a programme that will include Mahler's 1st Symphony known as Titan.

Having just celebrated his18th birthday, Yutoku has also gained a place on the NZ Schools Orchestra and at the prestigious Adams International Chamber Music Summer School being held in Nelson in August.

Collegiate director of music Richard Ellsworth said the school was immensely proud of Yutoku.

"The Whanganui Music Society is hosting a concert of violin music performed by this extremely gifted young violinist on Sunday, May 15," he said.



"It is a wonderful opportunity to experience such a high-level performance here in Whanganui. We are excited to be able to share his success with concert attendees."

The programme includes music by Kreisler, Dvorak, Mozart and Saint-Saëns.

Hideki Yutoku violin concert: Christ Church, Wicksteed St, Sunday, May 15, at 4pm. Tickets available from the Royal Whanganui Opera House box office or at the door. Adults $20, seniors $15, members $10, students $5.