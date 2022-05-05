Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Author Jacq Dwyer finishes two books on her home of Alton in South Taranaki

3 minutes to read
Jacq Dwyer (right) and Caitlin Finnerty with both editions of The History of a Settlement. Photo / Supplied

Jacq Dwyer (right) and Caitlin Finnerty with both editions of The History of a Settlement. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Two books documenting the history and people of Alton in South Taranaki are ready to go.

Author Jacq Dwyer, who was born in nearby Kakaramea, has lived in Alton for the past 20 years.

Four

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.