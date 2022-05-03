Nicola Patrick is leaving Whanganui after two terms as a Horizons regional councillor. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nicola Patrick is leaving Whanganui after two terms as a Horizons regional councillor. Photo / Bevan Conley

Climate change action by Horizons Regional Council has been "frustratingly slow", councillor Nicola Patrick says.

Patrick is leaving her role as a Whanganui representative on Horizons to pursue a new role in Wellington, and to be closer to her partner who moved near the south coast of Wellington more than a year ago.

"There's been no traction prior to this current term [in council], we've had our heads in the sand about the climate change risks upon us."

She said the risks were already affecting the community and if action wasn't taken the repercussions would be more than just economic, affecting quality of life and increasing stress levels, hardships and damage.

Patrick, whose first term as a Horizons councillor started in 2016, said she thought Horizons' relationship with the Whanganui District Council was currently more positive than it had been for many years.

"We've got a wonderful new chair [at Horizons] and six new councillors. As a whole we're highly functional for the most part, so it's quite enjoyable being part of the council these days," she said.

"I am sad that I can't see out the remainder of this term, but I am glad to not trigger a byelection and the associated costs with that."

Her many highlights while at Horizons included supporting the work at the North Mole as part of Te Pūwaha, and being in the strategy group for Te Awa Tupua.

She's also been strongly connected with Rangitīkei Iwi for another river project called Nga Puna Rau Rangitīkei as part of the governance group, developing strategy, securing funding and helping it move forward.

"I've also been part of the council that's increased funding for biodiversity community projects. It's been hugely satisfying because before I was elected the previous council was cutting biodiversity funding.

"We have also secured some really fantastic government funding for Jobs for Nature programmes, with a focus on freshwater quality."

Patrick was one of the councillors who voted the 'H' into Whanganui for the region's name, and that managed to get Māori wards for the Horizons region.

Patrick was born in Wellington and spent the early part of her career there.

"Of course I'm going to miss Whanganui massively, but I'm staying connected of course."

Patrick will continue her work with Thrive Whanganui as a trustee, and still has parents and many friends here.

"People will still see me around."

Her new role in Wellington is with the Ministry for the Environment as a strategic partnerships senior adviser.

She said it was a developing area of the ministry, so there would be lots of opportunities for innovation and new ideas.

"I'm really excited about that, it seems that it's really going to align with my background and experience."

She plans to bring her experience from her time in Whanganui, and advocate for applying ecosystem values and nature-based solutions to how they make changes.

"I'm really hopeful that all these years will help me influence in whatever way my role lets me in Wellington."

Most of the work Patrick had managed to do while at Horizons was only during the last three years.

"I had a really hard first term on the council, but I'm glad I stuck with it through the second term that's coming to an end this year.

"There was name calling, dismissiveness and an inability to have deeper conversations because people just weren't interested in a different viewpoint. So it was for the most part a really frustrating and awful time."

Some challenges Patrick believed still remained were around water quality and a shift in design towards convenient public transport around Whanganui and the region.

Patrick said the council's recent draft Regional Public Transport Plan was a positive step in the right direction.

"The other topic that's really currently relevant is Resource Management Act reform," Patrick said.

"There's a lot of 'politicking' that still exists even locally around that, when we just have to get real about needing regulation in our systems.

"We've got a role as an environmental regulator and it's really critical in the whole system."