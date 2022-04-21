Councils want public feedback on transport in the region and district to identify current and future needs. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council and Horizons Regional Council want more people to use the urban bus service to get around town.

The councils are asking for feedback on local transport use ahead of a trial of a new bus route scheduled for 2023.

"Along with encouraging active transport like cycling and walking, improving public transport services so that more people use them is a key action towards reducing the effects of climate change," Whanganui District Council's climate change adviser Caroline Arrowsmith said.

"Transport accounts for 27 per cent of the council's carbon emissions, and petrol car use is, for many of us, our largest contributor to emissions."

The 2022 Whanganui Public Transport Service survey encourages people to consider the bus as a way to reduce their carbon footprint. Participants are asked to identify barriers, such as accessibility or information gaps, that currently prevent them from using local buses.

"This locally focused survey will give us a picture of why people use the transport they do and reveal how we can help shift transport options in Whanganui towards ones that are better for the environment."

The Whanganui urban bus service provided by Horizons Regional Council is already one of the largest operating in the region. A new high-frequency bus route will be trialled in 2023 and insights from the survey will inform how the councils can encourage people to take up public transport.

The survey is live until midnight on Saturday, April 30, and participants can enter a draw to win a $100 supermarket voucher.

In addition, Horizons is consulting on its Regional Public Transport Plan 2022-32 plan and wants feedback on the future of public transport across the region.

Horizons' transport manager Mark Read said a key area of focus is reducing emissions and traffic congestion.

"To do this we hope to triple patronage on our public transport services by 2032," he said.

"So, we also want to know what would make someone switch from using a private vehicle to using a bus, not only within urban centres but to connect with other cities and towns within the region as well."

With increasing fuel prices, the councils said the Whanganui bus service may be a cheaper option than private cars, with a maximum fare of $2 with a Bee Card, or free for SuperGold Card holders at off-peak times.

To complete the 2022 Whanganui Public Transport Service survey, visit: whanganui.govt.nz/Have Your Say and to give feedback on the Horizons Regional Council draft Regional Public Transport Plan 2022-32, visit: haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz until May 12 to provide your thoughts.