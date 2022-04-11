WGP 06Apr22 - Public transport has halved all fares until June 30. Photo / Paul Brooks

Horizons Regional Council wants to triple the use of public transport in the region by 2032.

It also wants 10 per cent of travel in the region to be by public transport, and to have at least 70 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per kilometre travelled for public transport bus services.

The targets are part of the draft Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP), which is now out for community feedback.

Anthonie Tonnon is the Whanganui representative on the passenger transport committee,

and said these targets were absolutely possible.

"If we do the easy things like making public transport more frequent and more flexible then it's actually not going to be too hard to reach these things," said Tonnon.

"We've seen it work in places like Queenstown, Hamilton and Dunedin."

Excited to see the plan go out, Tonnon said the passenger transport committee persuaded the RPTP to be much more ambitious than the previous plan.

Regional passenger transport committee chairman Sam Ferguson said the plan would set out how Horizons delivered public transport services and infrastructure across the region over the next 10 years.

"Our vision is to provide an attractive, integrated and convenient public transport system that connects communities, enhances their wellbeing and environment, and becomes the preferred mode of transport in and between urban areas," Ferguson said.

Tonnon said Whanganui had a really good layout for transport, but at the moment the city just didn't have the services.

To meet the targets set out in the draft plan the council will look at changes including urban bus service improvements in Palmerston North and Whanganui, and investigating better connections with neighbouring regions.

Services in other parts of the region - including Raetihi and Ohakune - will also be reviewed.

It also outlined plans for the complete decarbonisation of the public bus fleet by 2035.

"We want to know from our community if we've got it right, if there's anything missing and if we're focusing our efforts in the right place," Ferguson said.

"Regardless of where people live in the region, we want to hear their thoughts."

Hearings on the draft Regional Public Transport Plan will be held on June 9 and 10.

Ferguson said people are encouraged to go to haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz to fill out a submission form, visit one of the offices or service centres or call the freephone 0508 800 800 to provide feedback before May 12.