Houses along Anzac Parade were badly damaged following flooding in 2015. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui residents can attend a community meeting about Anzac Parade flood resilience next month.

Massey University, on behalf of Horizons Regional Council, has been engaging with residents and other stakeholders for the past nine months to co-design a strategy to reduce flood risk and increase community resilience in the area.

That included considering residents' views and experiences, Horizons river management operation manager Kyle Russell said.

"The meeting on May 5 is an opportunity for the wider Whanganui community to hear about, and provide feedback on, the work done to date preparing the draft Anzac Parade flood resilience strategy."

The draft strategy, including recommendations, was in its final stages.

"Input from those outside of the immediate area is important as some of the recommendations have the potential to impact everyone in the city."

Community consultation has been led by Massey disaster resilience experts Bruce Glavovic and Martin Garcia Cartagena.

Interviews with residents and property owners were carried out, along with three stages of meetings to hear concerns about flood risk, identify options and take feedback.

The meeting runs from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 5, in the Whanganui War Memorial Centre Concert Chamber.

All Whanganui residents and stakeholders are invited to attend.

Massey will then finalise the draft strategy for submission to Horizons Regional Council in mid-2022.