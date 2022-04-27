Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Cricket Whanganui puts four new artificial wickets into Springvale Park

3 minutes to read
Workers were onsite on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Workers were onsite on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Concrete was laid this week for four new artificial cricket wickets at Springvale Park.

They will replace the existing strips, with one being completely realigned.

Cricket Whanganui general manager Pete Bowman said they had all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.