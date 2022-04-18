Danny Jonas (left) with Aspen Fell, Chase Morpeth, Hayden Gibson, Kobe Miller, Maggie Jones, Phoebe Collier and Phillipa Baker-Hogan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Five young athletes from Whanganui received a total of $10,000 last week, thanks to the Future Champions Trust.

This round's recipients were Phoebe Collier (rowing), Chase Morpeth (speed skating), Aspen Fell (artistic roller skating), Kobe Miller (rugby) and Maggie Jones (athletics).

Whanganui district councillor and trust founder Philipa Baker-Hogan was on hand to present them with their grants, along with sponsor Hayden Gibson from Mitre 10 Mega and Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas.

Baker-Hogan said Covid-19 had made the past two years incredibly difficult for sport.

"That's right through from grassroots to elite.

"It's really fantastic to have this group of young people here who have pushed through and stuck at it when there have been so few opportunities."

The trust had given away about $70,000 over the past 10 years, she said.

"This is about us trying to help young sporting achievers to realise their dream.

"In so many sports, until you get to elite, there is no funding. That funding is mum and dad and whatever else you can get.

"We are just trying to do our bit to support that gap."

For Miller, the money will help him get to Lindenwood University in the United States, where he is set to begin a rugby scholarship.

He will also be studying entrepreneurship for four years.

Miller is a fullback for Marist Celtic. The 19-year-old said he would be heading stateside on August 10.

"I'll finish the rugby season here, have a three-week break, then it's back into rugby again over there.

"It's wicked, I think it's going to be really cool."

Fell, 16, said it was the second time she had been awarded the grant.

"I will be heading to Italy next month for the World Skate [Championships] semifinals.

"After that there is the nationals, which are here in Whanganui, and the Oceanias in Blenheim."

Morpeth, also 16, said he had been skating for about 10 years.

The big goal for 2022 was making it to world championships in Argentina at the end of the year.

"Before that I'll hopefully be going to the Australian nationals, followed by a few events in Indonesia."

Jones took out the $4000 Outward Bound scholarship, something she said was a "life-changing opportunity".

She won the under-20 400m hurdles title at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in March, and got a silver in the 100m hurdles.

Collier, 19, moved to Christchurch for university towards the end of last year and now competes for the Avon Rowing Club.

She made it into the New Zealand under-21 rowing squad following last year's national championships.

Covid-19 had interrupted plans to travel in 2021, but she said that would definitely change this year.

"I'm back home working on the family farm at the moment. Then I'll move up to Cambridge for two and a half months before heading over to Italy for the world under-23 champs.

"This [grant] will go towards a huge part of my trip, which I'm so grateful for."