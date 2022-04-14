Dean Fitness (centre) is mobbed by Jimi Blinkhorne (left) and Cody Lockett (right) during the 2020 National Club Championship final. Photo / Supplied

Dean Fitness (centre) is mobbed by Jimi Blinkhorne (left) and Cody Lockett (right) during the 2020 National Club Championship final. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

It may have taken a while, but competitive roller hockey is back up and running in the River City.

A tournament is set to go over Easter weekend, with Whanganui being joined by teams from Auckland, Motueka, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki.

Whanganui Roller Hockey chairman Dean Fitness said it was great preparation for the National Club Championships in October.

The local premier men's team is looking to win back the national title, after taking it in 2019 but going down to New Plymouth in 2020.

The event was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19.

"There has been minimal activity in the last year because of restrictions," Fitness said.

"I think that has tested players' dedication because all they have really been able to do is train, with not a lot to play for.

"They're still there but it's getting to the stage where they just really want some competition."

A total of 18 teams in the under-14, under-17, women, second division men and premier men divisions will turn out over the weekend.

Teams are made up of eight people, with a goalkeeper and four players on the field at any one time.

Fitness, who captains the Whanganui premier men's team, said it had a good chance to finish on top in October.

"Anyone can win it.

"Our club probably has the biggest numbers in the country. We have a lot of younger players coming through and that means we stand a good chance in all the divisions."

The sport had been "going gangbusters" locally before Covid-19 hit and, despite recent events, new players were still joining up, Fitness said.

"People are still getting hooked.

"It combines two skills - skating and controlling a ball. That's great for spatial awareness and it translates well to other sports.

"Roller hockey is still a minority sport but it's really popular in European countries in particular. You can play at clubs wherever you go and there's a really cool 'family feel'."

The Whanganui Easter roller hockey tournament runs from April 15 to April 17 at Jubilee Stadium. Entry is free.