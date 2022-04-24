Border's Craig Clare scored 23 points against Kaierau in the season opener. Photo / Supplied

It wasn't blowing a hurricane this time, but nine months on and Waverley Harvesting Border still hold ascendancy over Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau as the WRFU season kicked off on Saturday.

The replay of the Tasman Tanning Premier grand final saw Border extend their phenomenal winning streak on Dallison Park to 16 straight competition games - withstanding two Kaierau flourishes to run out comfortable 38-22 winners.

Trying desperately to secure a four-try bonus point, the game had a scary end for Kaierau as talented reserve back Tawera Puohotaua was knocked unconscious when he dived at the corner flag in a heavy collision with the cover defenders.

Despite Covid and injury keeping away a handful of good players, including losing lock Toby Lennox to a leg strain during the pre-match warm-ups, Border were well served by a physical forward pack, and when Kaierau's defence had been pulled in, it was the speed of the ball in hand that saw the home side dash to gaps out wide.

Early on, loose passes meant speedsters like the Symes brothers – Harry and Tom – and dynamic No 8 Semi Vodosese couldn't capitalise, while Kaierau veteran winger Karl Pascoe produced several try-saving cover tackles.

But eventually, maestro Craig Clare got his backline humming, with Alekesio Vakarorogo a handful whether at centre or on the wing.

Shifting from prop to flanker due to the reshuffle for Lennox's injury, Ranato Tikoisolomone was very strong for the first three quarters, while co-captain Angus Middleton contested everything at what become a rather fiery breakdown area.

Lost ball and penalties at the ruck saw Kaierau lose momentum right when they were getting traction and Clare made them pay with his boot – ultimately contributing 23 points.

It was when the game was gone at 31-10 and Kaierau had nothing to lose that they started to execute with great offloads and speed, getting solid service from their bench players who scored all three tries.

Skipper Ethan Robinson and lock Josh Lane were much more impactful in the final quarter, Border committing a handful of professional fouls and losing Tom Symes and Clare to the sin bin in the latter stages.

"Made pretty hard work of it. First game in, all you can really expect – surprised we got as many points as we did," said Border coach Cole Baldwin.

All clubs have had a disjointed preseason due to Covid unavailability and some injuries.

"Still having guys in and out, all the time, so struggling to get continuity, so you'll be seeing that out on the field," said Baldwin.

"Give us another month and I think we'll be close to where we want to be."

As well as their usual X-factor players, Border are blooding a few youngsters who acquitted themselves nicely.

"They're only straight out of school – the two Logan [Kingi and Mitchell] boys are doing really well, and Blake [Mitchell]'s comeback after an injury, so it was good to give him some decent minutes."

It was not the start the new Kaierau coaching team of Tony McBride and Te Ahu Teki wanted, the pair having experienced a lot of success previously at WRFU age-grade representative level.

Understandably, McBride's most pressing concern after the game was the wellbeing of Puohotaua, who was transported from Waverley by ambulance, having only returned to rugby this year after a concussion in early 2021.

However, the co-coach acknowledged his side had been drawn into playing Border's game – even at the end with two Border backs sin binned, they tried barging through the forwards instead of working towards the space.

"We were lacking possession, and part of that was just because we making unforced errors at the breakdown, perhaps not adjusting to the new rules.

"We had a talk about it at halftime and we revisited some of those things we were working on at training – encouraged them to lift intensity to compensate for the flatness of the first half.

"We added a few impact players because we have a lot of faith in our club this year – both the Prems and Senior teams – and they really added to the game.

"A few missed tackles were the difference. A few guys were injured as well and playing on injuries that they didn't communicate to us during the game."

Border 38 (C Clare, A Vakarorogo, S Vodosese, A Haerewa tries; Clare 4 pen, 3 con) bt Kaierau 22 (F Pulemagafa, S Brosnahan, R Meihana tries; E Robinson pen, 2 con). HT: 17-3.