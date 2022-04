The Ministry of Health reported 108 new cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported 108 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

Three of those cases are in Whanganui Hospital, the ministry said in its statement on Thursday.

Nationally the ministry reported 9047 new community cases.

It said 484 people across the country are in hospital with Covid-19.

Thirteen more people died with Covid-19.