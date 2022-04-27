Whanganui Police are interviewing witnesses to the assault that injured Mark Bullock early on Saturday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Police are interviewing witnesses to the assault that injured Mark Bullock early on Saturday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui lawyer Mark Bullock is now in a stable condition in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit.

Bullock was flown to Wellington in a critical condition early on Saturday morning. Police had responded to a report of an assault at the intersection of Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave at 2am.

Forestry worker Villiome Nuku Kuruyabaki, 23, appeared before the registrar in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday and entered no plea to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Bullock with intent to injure.

Kuruyabaki was remanded on bail, with strict conditions including a 24-hour curfew unless working, not to contact his victim, not to drink alcohol or enter licensed premises and not to apply for a passport, to reappear on May 17 to enter a plea.

Police are interviewing witnesses to the alleged assault and appealing to others to make contact. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220423/8447 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.