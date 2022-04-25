Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A Whanganui man is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after an alleged assault that took place on Saturday.

Wellington Hospital staff said the man's condition had improved from the critical condition reported on Sunday.

Police were called to the corner of Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave at 2am on Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old man has been charged in relation to the alleged assault and will appear in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.

The man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard.

A spokeswoman said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police are appealing to the public for information from anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

Information can be provided by calling 105 quoting event number P050338254 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.