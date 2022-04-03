Police were called to the incident on Sunday afternoon. Photo / File

Two young men have been arrested and charged with assault after a firearm incident in Castlecliff.

Police were called to an incident on Polson St about 3.40pm on Sunday when one person said they had been hit by a pellet from an air gun.

An ambulance was not needed.

Police arrested two men aged 19 and 18.

They were charged with assault, recklessly discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.