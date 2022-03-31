"There's nothing else to do in town": A strong split between Ruapehu District Council's northern and southern councillors emerged in a narrow decision against a sinking lid policy on pokies. Photo / NZME

"There's nothing else to do in town": A strong split between Ruapehu District Council's northern and southern councillors emerged in a narrow decision against a sinking lid policy on pokies. Photo / NZME

Ruapehu District Council has voted against a sinking lid policy for pokie machines in a narrow, split decision requiring the mayor to use his casting vote.

Despite going to consultation late last year on a proposal to introduce a sinking lid policy for pokie machines and venues, a motion to stick with current policy – capping the number of gaming machines in the district – split the council 5-5.

Mayor Don Cameron said it pained him to do so, but he used his casting vote in favour of the status quo, saying he believed the issue would return to the table in the next few years.

The proposal was to amend the council's Class 4 (Gambling) Venue Policy which specifies whether class 4 venues can be established and, if so, where they can be located and the number of gaming machines allowed.

If adopted, the policy would have blocked new pokie machines and venues in the district and prevented the transfer of existing machines and licences to new operators or locations, aiming to permanently reduce the number of gambling machines and venues in the district over time.

At the time, the council's consultation documents said the negative social impacts of pokie machines outweighed any positive contribution they made to life in Ruapehu.

"Council believes that this policy is the most effective way to control the growth of class 4 gambling," the consultation document said.

But on Wednesday in the Taumarunui council chambers, Ohura Ward Councillor Lyn Neeson said the northern town of Taumarunui could not afford to lose the social and recreational benefits that gaming machines provided.

"Our population is growing. We need to have more to do. We need to consider the new people in our community and there's not a lot to do in town. If they want to go out and have dinner and spend $20 ... I think that's a healthy thing for them to do and it also provides money for our communities," Neeson said.

"I don't think the council should be the fun police. There's other organisations that are supposed to support these people [problem gamblers] – and if they ... actually did that job, that would be an advantage to anybody who's an addict and having problems.

"Gaming machines provide ability for time out, to socialise, forget, relax. One member of our local community said there's nothing else to do in town and if we want to have a flutter we should be able to."

Neeson said it would be unfair in the current climate to bring in harsher controls, especially in light of the impact of Covid-19.

"We should give these venues a chance," she said.

Neeson put a motion to maintain the status quo, which caps the number of gaming machines in the district at 92.

Taumarunui Ward Councillor Adie Doyle, who seconded the motion, suggested councillors with strong personal views on the issue should abstain from voting.

"My personal view is well known. I do not gamble and my wider family has been significantly affected by gambling. But my personal view should not sway my vote.

"The gambling Act was designed to control growth only and not to unfairly limit the availability of gaming machines to the vast majority of responsible gamblers. Since 2012, the number of machines in the district has risen by two. The present setting of a cap is controlling growth."

Doyle said there was no evidential link between problem gambling and the number of gambling machines in the Ruapehu district.

"Furthermore, I believe we would be doing problem gamblers a disservice by producing a sinking lid policy. This will only drive them to alternative gambling sites where monitoring and counselling is not available. I'm not convinced, given the very low numbers of clients presenting themselves to agencies, that a sinking lid is the best option.

"The risk here is low and the current setting – a cap – is the best way forward. Revenue from gambling machines is in natural decline in any event."

Taumarunui Ward Councillor and Deputy Mayor Karen Ngatai also spoke in favour of maintaining the status quo, saying there was no evidence of large numbers of problem gamblers in Taumarunui and linking the removal of gaming machines to a move to online gambling.

But Waimarino-Waiouru Ward Councillor Janelle Hinch said she had seen the effects of gambling in the community. She said the entire family of a problem gambler was affected.

"To say that we don't have people in our district affected by problem gambling is not accurate. If we're looking at feedback, 79 per cent of submitters said they support the no-relocation policy.

"Most [submitters] support a sinking lid – we should take that into consideration. It's been said time and time again that there's no direct link between removal of pokies and a move to online gambling. If we want to support our communities to be better off, this is the best policy."

Waimarino-Waiouru Ward Councillor Elijah Pue spoke in favour of introducing a sinking lid policy with no relocation of gaming machines to new venues.

"What I have used in making my decision is what I know in my own community. As elected members, while we do need to make decisions based on evidence, we're also representatives of our communities and so my decision, my thoughts are based on both.

"I know enough of the harm that is caused in my community from gambling across the board – online gambling, EGMs [electronic gaming machines], TAB, Lotto, the works. It is harmful.

"In a community like Raetihi, where average income is $18,500 a year, and you see these people that are on those benefits and earning that level of money, in the pokies and gambling every day, I think we should be doing everything we can to control that.

"Adopting a sinking lid will not have the material effect on community funding as people have told us. Some of these establishments don't even have the number [of machines] they're entitled to."

Pue said a sinking lid policy would not have any effect on casual gamblers or visiting tourists wanting to put a casual bet on the Melbourne Cup.

"This won't change that. But what I do know is the effects of gambling harm are felt far and wide and have implications across multiple generations within a family. This is evidenced by what I know of my own community.

"As a council we should be doing everything we can within our control to reduce gambling harm in our communities."

Waimarino-Waiouru Ward Councillors Viv Hoeta and Rabbit Nottage, and Taumarunui Ward Councillor Robyn Gram also spoke in support of a sinking lid policy.

In her right of reply, Neeson pointed out a strong north-south divide in councillors' positions, noting four of the five councillors who had spoken in favour of a sinking lid policy were from the southern end of the district

"The four councillors that have stated publicly in support of restricting the number of pokies in our town are from the southern end, where you have numerous opportunities to socialise, you have numerous alternatives to a club where pokies are.

"Up here [in the north], where do you go for dinner? Three of [the places] have pokies. It's a social thing for our growing population and in this Covid climate, now is definitely not the time to risk our only pub closing and losing their nine machines.

"Our current cap is 92, there are currently 89. The cap works. We have to allow relocation. I think our decision here is to strongly illustrate that our district is supportive of a bit of social life."

After using his casting vote in favour of existing policy, the Mayor said Taumarunui was quite distinct to southern Ruapehu, home to tourism centre Ohakune. He said the number of machines in the district was not growing, and the council needed to take a wider view of what was right for the region.

• Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air