The programme is being launched due to a lack of accommodation for RAL workers. Photo / Bevan Conley

The programme is being launched due to a lack of accommodation for RAL workers. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has launched a new initiative to connect local home owners and landlords to winter employees needing accommodation ahead of the 2022 ski season.

Called Turns for Tenants, it is inspired by similar programmes run by ski fields in North America.

The programme will offer landlords incentives for renting a place to stay to RAL employees, whether that be a room, unit, guest house or entire house.

Once home owners have applied to the programme, RAL will connect landlords to employees looking for rentals.

Landlords who qualify for the incentive will be able to choose from a season pass, a package of day passes, or a $500 gift voucher to be used on Mt Ruapehu ski fields.

RAL chief operating officer Travis Donoghue said the scheme had come about from the difficulties in supplying accommodation for their seasonal workers, due to a shortage in housing.

"While we have been working hard on the provision of our own employee housing, the ongoing shortage has meant that we have had to think differently this year," Donoghue said.

He said having extra accommodation available would encourage affordability and accessibility in the community, so home owners and employees both had something to gain from the programme.

Applications have already been received from home owners and landlords.

Home owners or landlords can apply to the programme at www.mtruapehu.com/turns-for-tenants.

Applications for jobs at RAL this winter can be made at https://mtruapehu.hosting.staffcv.com/