Anderson Memorials is a long standing family business. Do you know how many generations the business spans? Photo / Paul Brooks

How well do you know our district?

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar

1. We know Anderson Memorials has been around for a long time but how many generations does the business span?

2. Who did Whanganui compete unsuccessfully against for an $80 million coal-fired power station in the 1960s?

3. What happened to Chadwick's old cattle wharf on the bank of the river in front of the Red Lion Hotel in the big flood of 1904?

4. What year did the river break through the South Spit to the sea?

5. We know that early settlers hated the name Petre but apart from Wanganui, what other name was suggested for the fledgling town?

6. How did Henry Duke of Gloucester do when he competed at the Marton Jockey Club's New Year meeting during a visit to NZ in 1934-35?

7. Before the arrival of the railway line in the early 1900s, which had a bigger population — Raetihi or Ohakune?

8. Where do you find Ratanui?

9. Early shipping concentrated on the town wharf, so what year did development of port facilities begin in earnest at Castlecliff?

10. Which Whanganui hotel will be 100 years old in 2027?

Quiz Answers

1. Five generations since it began in 1914.

2. New Plymouth.

3. It was carried away by the floodwaters.

4. 1946. The break was sealed in 1948.

5. Featherston, proposed by Edward Gibbon Wakefield.

6. He rode T A Duncan's horse into fourth place in the Ladies' Bracelet.

7. Raetihi. With the development of the railway, Ohakune's population went from 87 in 1906 to 600 in 1908.

8. This giant rata tree is at Tarapuruhi/Bushy Park.

9. 1908. By 1911 the north mole was some 500m long and the south mole was more than 1000m.

10. The Grand Hotel.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!