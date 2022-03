A Raetihi fire crew and Ohakune water tanker responded to the fire. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Raetihi fire crew and Ohakune water tanker responded to the fire. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters were called to extinguish burning trees on State Highway 4 near Kakatahi on Tuesday evening.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said emergency services were alerted to the fire at 6.23pm.

One fire crew from the Raetihi fire service, along with a water tanker from Ohakune, responded to the call.

The crew had the trees extinguished by 7.35pm.

No one was injured.