Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Eastown Timber begins clean-up following fire

4 minutes to read
The site is currently running on a generator for three phase power. Photo / Bevan Conley

The site is currently running on a generator for three phase power. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Eastown Timber is slowly getting back to business following a large fire at the site earlier this month.

Managing director James Richardson said he hoped to begin clearing the site in the coming days.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.