The fire started on the morning of Friday, March 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

Debris from the fire at Eastown Timber on March 4 has been found to contain asbestos.

Samples were gathered by Whanganui East resident Bridget McArthur around the intersection of Jellicoe and Maketu streets and collected by Horizons Regional Council on March 9.

Whanganui Public Health conducted the testing and will now be leading the response.

Fragments of building paper were found on a property about 400m away, Whanganui medical officer of health Patrick O'Connor said.

"Tests show the presence of asbestos fibres in the paper. This material is red on one side and grey on the other.

"If you find any of this debris on your property, please contact a professional asbestos removal specialist on (06) 343 1401."

While the health risk from the material was very low, Public Health recommended avoiding handling it until it could be collected, O'Connor said.

"Obviously asbestos causes a lot of concern, but we've been fortunate enough to find someone with suitable qualifications who can pick it up if anyone finds it on their property.

"It will then be disposed of appropriately."

The Ministry of Health says asbestos causes cancer in a "dose-dependent manner".

"The greater the exposure, and the longer the time of exposure, the greater the risk of developing an asbestos-related disease," the ministry warns.

"No 'safe' lower limit of exposure has been identified with certainty - all exposure is thought to add to the overall risk of disease development - but the risk from a single, low-level exposure is considered to be extremely low."

Eastown Timber has been approached for comment.