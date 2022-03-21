Fire crews across the Ruapehu region were woken up late last night after a sleepout caught fire in Taihape.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire at the sleepout of a residential property around 1.30am on Tuesday.
Crews from Taihape, Mangaweka and Waiouru responded to the call.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the 5x5m sleepout fire was extinguished shortly after 3am.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Around 7am, two appliances from Pātea were called to a garage fire in the township.
The garage was well alight when crews arrived. It took around an hour to extinguish the fire.
A fire investigator is on the way to the site to determine the cause of the fire.