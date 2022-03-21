Fire crews across the Ruapehu region were woken up late last night after a sleepout caught fire in Taihape.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire at the sleepout of a residential property around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Crews from Taihape, Mangaweka and Waiouru responded to the call.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the 5x5m sleepout fire was extinguished shortly after 3am.

Around 7am, two appliances from Pātea were called to a garage fire in the township.

The garage was well alight when crews arrived. It took around an hour to extinguish the fire.

A fire investigator is on the way to the site to determine the cause of the fire.