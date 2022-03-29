An open fire season means you do not need a permit to light a fire outdoors. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Manawatū Whanganui fire district has moved back to an open fire season.

This applies to all areas within Horowhenua, Ruapehu, Manawatū, Rangitikei, Whanganui District councils and the Palmerston North City Council.

The open season starts 8am Wednesday, March 30.

The region has been in a restricted fire season since March 18.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand district manager Nigel Dravitzki says the change in fire season is due to the recent wet weather which has lowered the risk of wildfire.

However, he reminds people to be careful when lighting fires as some parts of the region are still dry.

"Please don't be complacent when lighting fires - even though we are in an open fire season there are still some drier areas in the district with a higher fire risk," he says.

Before you light a fire please check the conditions at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Nigel Dravitzki also reminds people to check their old fires are fully extinguished.

"Recently there have been a few instances where we were called to incidents of old fires reigniting. Please double check that your old fires are completely cold and fully out."

For more fire safety information head to www.checkitsalright.nz.