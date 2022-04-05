Vintage motorcycles lined up outside the Wanganui Vintage Car Club clubrooms for the annual trial last year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Vintage motorcycle owners will be getting their motors running for some friendly competition in Whanganui this weekend.

The Wanganui Vintage Car Club (VCC) annual Motorcycle Trial takes place this Saturday. There is still time to enter to win some classic class prizes and spectators are welcome to view the bikes at the VCC Clubrooms in Patapu Street, Wanganui East, before they start the trial at 9.30am.

"It's open to anyone with a motorcycle but the older the better," organiser Bill James said.

"You don't have to be a VCC club member - anyone with a motorcycle is welcome and can compete for the Classic Class prizes, but please register by 8.30am on Saturday.

Bikes will be assembling at the clubrooms from 8am, with the first bike leaving at 9.30am. The approximately 40 bikes leave at one-minute intervals and riders will follow written instructions.

"The riders choose an average speed between 25 to 40mph depending on their class and will be penalised if they arrive at the destination early or late," James said.

"That destination remains unknown until their arrival and may cover sealed or unsealed roads. Distance and speeds are in miles, in deference to the age of the bikes. However, some riders are older than their bikes."

James said he could reveal the bikes would travel along Victoria Ave if the public wished to watch them go by.

The event includes an evening meal after the trial, a farewell morning tea at the clubrooms on Sunday and a visit to a place of interest before heading home.

The event has been held in Whanganui for 38 years, although this will be the 37th trial as it was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020.

For more information contact Bill James on 06 345 2447 or 027 353 2190