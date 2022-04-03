There were 222 community cases reported today. Photo / Moana Ellis

The Whanganui District Health Board region has recorded its first death related to Covid-19.

Out of respect for the whānau and friends of the person, the DHB said it would release no more details.

"Our DHB and extended community partners are ensuring they receive all the support they need during this sad time and we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to this person's whānau and friends."

The person was one of 18 Covid-related deaths reported by the Ministry of Health today.

The others included two from Northland, seven from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, one from Hawke's Bay, one from the Wellington region, two from Canterbury and one from Southern.

One person was in their 30s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three were over 90.

Twelve of them were men, six were women.

There were 222 community cases in the Whanganui region recorded today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of those cases, the DHB reported that five people are in hospital with Covid-19, and two of those people are being treated for Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 8810 community cases today, with 690 people hospitalised with the virus.

From 11.59pm on Monday, there will be no more requirement to use My Vaccine Pass, although businesses can still use the system if they want to.