The former Pātea Freezing Works fire engine is one of the items to be stored in a new building at Aotea Utanganui: Museum of South Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

The South Taranaki District Museum Trust is seeking help from the community to fund the last $50,000 for its new building at Pātea.

The Aotea Utanganui: Museum of South Taranaki has a 439 square metre extension being built to house collection items. It will allow the return of items being stored off-site.

The trust raised $1.47 million to pay for the building, from sources such as Toi Foundation, a bequest from Shayle Searle, Provincial Growth Fund, Lotteries, Pub Charity, trusts and South Taranaki District Council.

The building is nearly finished but faces a $50,000 shortfall due to Covid-19 and a boundary alteration.

That was less than 4 per cent of its total cost and was modest compared to cost overruns of millions for other projects across New Zealand, trust chairwoman Roseanne Oakes said.

The trust is now asking the community to help out.

"We've been to every funder we can think of now. We'd be really grateful for a hand to get us across the line without having to get a loan. Every dollar will help," Oakes said.

The museum dates back to the formation of the Pātea Historical Society in 1967. It stores South Taranaki archives and taonga, and is operated by trained staff.

Its collections and buildings are owned by the trust which is made up of volunteers.

Donations to the building cause can be made on a Givealittle page or by contacting the secretary at museumofsouthtaranaki@gmail.com. They will be acknowledged on a plaque at the museum, and online. Donors will be able to claim tax deductions.