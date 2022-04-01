Simon Dibben and Andy Gillies are among the latest recruits to become career firefighters. Photo / Supplied

Simon Dibben and Andy Gillies are among the latest recruits to become career firefighters. Photo / Supplied

Two Whanganui recruits have joined Fire and Emergency New Zealand as career firefighters.

Twenty-one recruits from across the country graduated from a 12-week recruit course at a ceremony on Thursday at the Fire and Emergency National Training Centre in Rotorua.

Among the graduates were Whanganui's Simon Dibben and Andy Gillies.

Throughout their three-month training course, they learned the basics of being a firefighter. This included learning how to fight fires, how to extract people trapped in cars and how to manage hazardous substances.

Dibben and Gillies were among 21 recruits to finish the 12-week course in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Dibben, 34, has swapped promoting physical activity to Whanganui schoolchildren as a rugby development officer to teaching them to be fire-wise.

"My great-grandfather and grandfather were firefighters," Dibben said.

"I looked up to them and wanted to follow in their footsteps, giving back to my community and helping others.

"I knew it was the job for me. I had been trying for a number of years to become a firefighter so being accepted onto this course has been a huge highlight. I've been learning new things every day and making new friends along the way."

Firefighter development manager Mike Williams said Fire and Emergency was extremely proud of all the graduates.

"There's never been a course quite like this one. The recruits have not only had to take in everything the trainers have been teaching them, but some have also had to manage periods of isolation and sickness.

"It was fantastic to see them healthy and Covid-free and showing their families and friends all their new skills at the ceremony [on Thursday].

"I look forward to seeing them put what they've learnt into action protecting their communities when they get onto station."