One person with moderate injuries was taken to hospital in New Plymouth. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person suffered moderate injuries when their car ended up in a ditch in Mokoia, South Taranaki.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency were called to the accident around 4pm on Saturday. One police car, a fire crew and an ambulance responded.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle went off South Rd in Mokoia and into a ditch. There were no road blockages from the accident.

The fire crew assisted with first aid and traffic control, Fire and Emergency shift manager Alison Munn said.

A St John spokesperson said a person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth.