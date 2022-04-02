One person suffered moderate injuries when their car ended up in a ditch in Mokoia, South Taranaki.
Police, St John and Fire and Emergency were called to the accident around 4pm on Saturday. One police car, a fire crew and an ambulance responded.
A police spokeswoman said the vehicle went off South Rd in Mokoia and into a ditch. There were no road blockages from the accident.
The fire crew assisted with first aid and traffic control, Fire and Emergency shift manager Alison Munn said.
A St John spokesperson said a person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth.