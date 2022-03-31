Police, St John and Fire & Emergency responded to a truck that ran off the road on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police, St John and Fire & Emergency responded to a truck that ran off the road on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A truck driver received moderate injuries when their truck and trailer unit ran off the road near Kaitoke.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency responded to the accident on Thursday afternoon.

The truck and trailer drove off of State Highway 3 and through a fence into a paddock.

Fire and Emergency received an emergency call around 2.30pm.

One fire crew, a police car and an ambulance attended the crash.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Karen McDonald said the driver of the truck and trailer was not trapped in the vehicle and the fire crew assisted the police and St John.

A St John spokesperson said the driver had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital.