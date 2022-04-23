Emergency services at the scene on Saturday morning.

Emergency services at the scene on Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged serious assault in Whanganui on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the corner of Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave at 2am.

A cordon was in place on Taupō Quay between Victoria Ave and Drews Ave in the city's CBD until about 9.30am on Saturday.

The man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard.

He is due to appear in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday, April 26.

The victim, a male, remains in Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.