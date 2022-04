The ticket was sold at Trafalgar Lotto. Photo / Michael Bradley

One lucky punter who bought a ticket in Whanganui is $18,254 richer this long weekend after being one of 15 winners of Lotto second division on Saturday.

The ticket was sold at Trafalgar Square's Lotto shop.

Anyone who bought their ticket there should check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Last month the same shop sold another winning second division ticket, with the prize money that time being $28,345.