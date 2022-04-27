Kelly Righton is believed to be wearing loose, leaf patterned pants, a white singlet and dark brown, leather, mid-calf boots. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Righton is believed to be wearing loose, leaf patterned pants, a white singlet and dark brown, leather, mid-calf boots. Photo / Supplied

Police have located 36-year-old Kelly Righton, who was reported missing from the village of Rangataua in the Ruapehu district.

"The 36-year-old woman initially reported missing in the Rangataua area has been found safe and well," police said in a statement around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

"The woman was located by members of the public who recognised her from the Facebook post originally made by police.

"Police would like to thank the public for their support and assistance, it is always appreciated and, in this case, has been invaluable."

The woman had last been seen around 11pm on Sunday, April 24.

Police said they had made extensive enquiries to locate her, with police search-and-rescue staff and LandSAR volunteers from Taihape, Whanganui and Ruapehu searching the area around Rangataua.

An aerial search was also conducted.