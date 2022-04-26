The house fire has been deemed suspicious by Fire and Emergency NZ. Photo / Bevan Conley

An abandoned building in Marton has burned down overnight, with the fire being investigated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyfford said the building on Makirikiri Rd caught fire about 2am on Wednesday.

Two Marton fire crews and a tanker responded, he said.

A police officer at the scene of the house fire in Marton. Photo / Bevan Conley

The crews arrived to find the 15 x 7 metre building ablaze and eventually called in a third fire crew from Whanganui to help dampen down the building.

FENZ said the fire had been extinguished this morning and it was being investigated as suspicious with police also at the scene.

An police spokesperson said police had spoken to someone in relation to the incident, but no one had yet been charged with an offence.