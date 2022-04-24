Marist turned out against Grand Hotel Challenge Shield holders Taihape in the first game of the season. Photo / NZME

The times, they are a-changing in the Tasman Tanning Premier and Senior championships as a reduced five-team top grade takes to the field in 2022, while the second tier has been split along regional lines.

Proud club Ruapehu, four-time Premier champions during the 2010s, have folded their Premier team for this season, with the Senior team that was resurrected last season carrying on as their sole squad.

The loss of several veteran players over the past few years has proven difficult to cover over in Ohakune.

A handful of the remaining leading players have headed down State Highways 49 and 1 to link up with their northern sub-union neighbours Byford's Readimix Taihape.

Taihape, the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield holders, kicked off their campaign with a strong second half to overcome Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 38-16 at Spriggens Park.

Marist opened the scoring in the 10th minute through a penalty by winger Daniel Kauika, and then speedy centre Jack O'Leary, a try-scoring machine in 2021 for Whanganui Metro, scored after a breakout from inside their half.

Taihape closed the gap in the 25th minute after Beau Walker dragged his tacklers over the line out wide, and then halfback Tyler Rogers-Holden beat defenders following a set move off the back of an attacking scrum, with first five Dane Whale converting for a 10-8 turnaround.

But Marist are an improved side from the team that Taihape handily defeated in the first round of the 2021 games, and after halfback Rory Gudsell brought them to the line with a dash from the ruck, they recycled to both sides of the field for winger Ioane Hough-Aki to dive over in the 32nd minute.

The home side were stopped just short in the same corner but went back for a penalty advantage near the posts for Kauika to extend their lead to 16-10 at halftime.

Redoubling their efforts at the changeovers, Taihape struck back after their Ruapehu import and representative hooker Roman Tutauha rolled through a tackle to score off the ruck four minutes after resumption – with Whale converting to regain the lead which they never relinquished.

Marist had a try disallowed after a fumble earlier in the attacking movement, and when Taihape got straight out to attack their line, defenders never getting back onside to make tackles saw a penalty try awarded for an automatic seven points at 24-16.

The home side's chances of another comeback were thwarted approaching the last 10 minutes with a professional foul yellow card, and then Taihape utility back Luke Whale backed up a burst at the line to score.

Another yellow card for impeding a pass saw Marist further reduced to 13, and with plenty of gaps to exploit, Taihape swiftly got onto attack and another Ruapehu representative import in prop Gabriel Hakaraia burrowed over beside the posts.

Taihape will take the shield on the road again this coming weekend, heading up the Waitotara Valley to meet a fresh Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri, who took the first bye of this new-look format.

The WRFU has held discussions with the Manawatū Rugby Union to allow the Premier teams who are on the bye to arrange friendly games with MRU clubs doing the same, should they wish.

The 12-team Senior grade has also had an overhaul for 2022 as they have been split into Country and Town divisions for the first round of matches, with the top three from each division then making a Championship group at the business end of the season, while the rest carry on as a Consolation grade.

Town consists of both Marist teams, Border, Black Bull Liquor Pirates, Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau and McCrea Scanning Counties.

Country is likely to be a very competitive division between defending champions Kelso Hunterville, runners-up Harvey Round Motors Ratana, Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield holders Speirs Food Marton, Bennett's Taihape, Utiku Old Boys and the remaining Ruapehu side.

On Saturday, Marton made their first shield defence against the team they took it off in 2021, beating Utiku 34-12 at Marton Park.

Hunterville held off a competitive Taihape 22-14 at their domain, while Ruapehu won without taking the field as Ratana had to default their opening match.

In Waverley, Border also won without playing as the Marist Buffalos couldn't muster their full squad, while back at Spriggens Park, Ali Arc Logistics–DNA Kennels Marist Celtic won the first derby with Pirates, 41-19.

At the Country Club, the addition of club legend Ace Malo proved vital for Kaierau in the second half, beating Counties 19-3.

Results, April 23

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 1

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Byford's Readimix Taihape 38 (Beau Walker, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Roman Tutauha, Luke Whale, Gabriel Hakaraia tries, penalty try; Dane Whale 3 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 16 (Jack O'Leary, Ioane Hough-Aki tries; Daniel Kauika 2 pen). HT: 16-10 Marist.

Border 38 (Craig Clare, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Semi Vodosese, Anaru Haerewa tries; Clare 4 pen, 3 con) bt Kaierau 22 (Tai Pulemagafa, Stu Brosnahan, Rehimana Meihana tries; Ethan Robinson pen, 2 con). HT: 17-3.

Bye: Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri.

Senior, Week 1

Country

At Marton Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Speirs Food Marton bt Utiku OB 34-12. HT: 14-0.

At Hunterville Domain: Kelso Hunterville bt Bennett's Taihape 22-14. HT: 15-9.

At Rochfort Park: Ruapehu bt Harvey Round Motors Ratana by default.

Town

At Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics–DNA Kennels Marist Celtic bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 41-19. HT: 15-0 Celtic.

At Kaierau Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt McCrea Scanning Counties 19-3. HT: 7-3.

At Dallison Park: Border bt Marist Buffalos by default.

Around the grounds

Heartland: The Steelform Whanganui representative team has confirmed a mid-winter game against Wairarapa-Bush, which will be played on June 6. Interested players were invited to a fitness session and chat with new coach Jason Hamlin at the Country Club on Wednesday, and there will be further pre-season sessions on May 9, June 20 and July 11.

Metro: It was a hard MRU Women's match for Whanganui Metro against defending 2021 champions Kia Toa, losing 96-5 at Bill Brown Park on Saturday. Two weeks before, in the season opener, Metro came close to victory against Bush SC, losing 27-24 at Bush Park. The Whanganui Metro Colts will kick off their MRU season against Te Kawau RFC this coming Saturday.