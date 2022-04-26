John Charteris shared his mental health story for NZME's Great Minds series in Saturday's Chronicle.

I am gratified that at least three articles, including front-page coverage, along with the editorial, were devoted to the importance of mental wellbeing in Saturday's Chronicle.

That these issues and their significance for us all are increasingly being recognised is reason to celebrate. Decades of stigma, prejudice and discrimination are now being confronted and walls are coming down.

Those who have lived experience of such issues are increasingly feeling empowered to speak up without fear, as born out in this Saturday's Chronicle, bringing to everyday conversation this subject that affects us all.

My personal thanks to those who shared their experiences in this particular paper issue and to the Chronicle for the space rightfully devoted to this worthy subject.

Paul Baber

Aramoho

Free speech

Elon Musk has stated repeatedly that free speech is a requirement for the continued existence of a supposedly free and democratic state. He has pointed to social media, and particularly Twitter, as the public square of the modern democracy, the place where free speech is fundamental.

He has also pointed to the problems with organisations such as Twitter, as in my opinion they deny equality and free speech to their members while claiming to be about free speech.

Musk bought a large amount of Twitter shares, apparently in the hope of causing some reforms in Twitter.

Then he said it clearly wasn't going to work, and made a very generous offer to buy all the stock of Twitter and take the company private.

One of the goals he made front and centre was making Twitter more transparent so that everyone could see who was being blocked or censored by Twitter, and why they were.

Since Musk made clear his intentions there has been a great deal of pushback, especially in the media, claiming that his attempt to buy Twitter was bad for free speech, without explaining how that was.

Perhaps the funniest part is the claim that it is bad for such wealthy people to buy, gain or have such control over media or social media companies.

Those who make the claim apparently have no problem with the influence of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and the like. Nor with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon who bought the Washington Post.

Actually, it seems that the real problem that many have with Elon Musk buying Twitter is that he will allow free speech, rather than that he will control it.

K A Benfell

Gonville

Anzac Day

In your list of dawn parade events, the re-dedication of the cenotaph at Ohingaiti and the accompanying service was omitted.

Approximately 200 people gathered at the cenotaph and heard Colonel Ray Seymour read a short history of each fallen serviceman from the region. The cenotaph was re-dedicated and blessed.

The event was organised by Mr Don Evans and was followed by an excellent breakfast at the Ohingaiti Hotel.

Reverend R. Peirce

Marton