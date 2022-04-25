Whanganui police have given residents tips to keep their trailers safe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police have given residents tips to keep their trailers safe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police have warned owners to keep their trailers secure following a series of thefts.

Whanganui area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Shaun Jones said trailers were more vulnerable to theft because they were less likely to have the same protections as motor vehicles.

Trailers were often left poorly secured on residential front lawns or on driveways and could be stolen quickly and quietly, he said.

"They are easy to turn over and on-sell, and it can be very difficult for police to identify the original trailer if it is located," Jones said.

Police are urging trailer owners to take protective steps:

• Park the trailer out of view.

• Position the trailer so the coupling is facing away from the road.

• Fit a hitch-coupler lock and/or wheel lock to the trailer.

• Use a chain or cable to secure the trailer to an immovable object.

• Remove one or more of the trailer's wheels.

• Fit a GPS tracking device to the trailer.

• Have a unique identifier such as your date of birth or the trailer registration number welded or engraved onto the chassis or underside of the trailer.

Police advise that anyone who sees suspicious activity occurring on or around people's properties should call 111 immediately.