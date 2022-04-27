Abbot St has been closed since a truck struck a power pole at around 12.45pm on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Abbot St has been closed since a truck struck a power pole at around 12.45pm on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Power lines were brought down in Gonville after a truck crashed into a power pole on Wednesday afternoon.

A Powerco media release said the accident happened around 12.50pm and caused power lines and a pole to be brought down onto the road.

Abbot St is closed from Swiss Ave to Heads Rd while the lines and power pole are repaired.

No Powerco customers were affected by the incident.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the crash and the truck driver helped clean up debris from the road.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one crew responded to the accident and assisted with making sure the crash site was safe from potential fires until Powerco arrived.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance crew was called to the accident but was stood down by police when it was clear no one had been injured.