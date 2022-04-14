Emergency services responded to two incidents where cars collided with power poles on Good Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services responded to two incidents where cars collided with power poles on Good Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Power is out to some Whanganui properties following two car crashes on Friday morning.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency were called to a car crash on the No. 2 line in Okoia at around 2.50am.

Police said the car had crashed into a post and brought it down, which caused the car to catch fire.

The road was closed while emergency services cleared the site.

The occupants of the car left the scene before the car caught fire and before police arrived, but were located and spoken to a short time later.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said a fire crew put the car out quickly and assisted the police and St John in clearing the road.

Powerco said 43 properties were affected by the pole coming down, and estimated that power will be restored to those properties by 1pm.

Emergency services later responded to the second incident of a car colliding with a power pole on Polson St at around 6.20am.

St John responded with one ambulance, which assessed and treated one person with minor injuries.

Dunbar said one fire crew responded and assisted in clearing the crash site.

Powerco said the crash affected 56 properties and also estimated power to be restored to these properties by 1pm.