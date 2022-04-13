Whanganui residents can expect mostly fine weather for the long weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can look forward to a mostly fine Easter Weekend this year.

MetService's Ashlee Parkes said the weather for the weekend was looking pretty good after a week of overcast conditions caused by ex-tropical cyclone Fili.

"Now that we've had cyclone Fili pass away to the southeast we're going to see lots of fine weather across the country."

Fine weather on Good Friday was expected to continue into Saturday.

Parkes said the region would have some clouds in the early mornings and late evenings, but that was expected for this time of the year.

There would be mostly light winds for the entire weekend.

A low-pressure front was expected to pass over the region from the south on Sunday morning, Parkes said.

The front would significantly weaken as it moved north, but it could still lead to some scattered showers on Sunday morning.

However, the showers were expected to clear relatively early in the day.

After that, the fine weather was expected to continue into Easter Monday.