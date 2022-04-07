Voyager 2021 media awards
Upokongaro still a popular destination for visitors to Whanganui

Plans are progressing for the installation of a public toilet and roof repairs at the Upokongaro War Memorial Hall. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

The little village of Upokongaro north of Whanganui was booming last year after the opening of the new cycle bridge and locals say it is still busy despite the impacts of Covid-19.

Nicole Yarrall, of

