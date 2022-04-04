The Dublin St roundabout where the collision happened. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Dublin St roundabout where the collision happened. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui police officer is reminding drivers to try to be aware of people in smaller vehicles after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash.

Constable Trevor Scarrow from the Whanganui police strategic traffic unit said a motorcyclist was going through the Dublin St roundabout on the Somme Pde side, when a car coming from Aramoho hit him.

The incident happened about 11.15am on Monday.

The motorcyclist was knocked off the bike and received injuries to his arm, Scarrow said.

He was taken to hospital to be treated.

"The driver has said he didn't see the motorbike," Scarrow said.

Drivers needed to try to be more aware of people on bicycles and motorcycles as there had been a few more collisions than usual over summer, Scarrow said.

Some drivers were approaching roundabouts a bit too fast, he said.

Police were talking to witnesses to the Dublin St collision but Scarrow said the driver had admitted fault.